Can Nampak avoid a rights issue to exit its debt situation? The answer seems to be no — ironically, this is because, not in spite of, a recent surge in its operational performance

No doubt there are times when Nampak’s management thinks back longingly to the days when it was part of the powerful Barloworld conglomerate.

Back then, in the 1990s, it was tucked into a cash-rich group that could dish out whatever funds were needed to buy businesses or advance organic growth opportunities...