Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products, but the Financial Mail has reported that the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court. Financial Mail editor Rob Rose joins Business Day TV to unpack these low-cost health products and the regulator’s position on what he calls ‘an innovation with little apparent downside.’
WATCH: Dismay as state blocks low-cost medical aids
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products, but the Financial Mail has reported that the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court.
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose joins Business Day TV to unpack these low-cost health products and the regulator’s position on what he calls ‘an innovation with little apparent downside.’
ROB ROSE: Dismay as state blocks cut-price medical aids
EDITORIAL: NHI not a cure for all SA’s health problems
Busa asks government to let medical schemes continue under NHI
Medical schemes regulator deepens probe into GEMS vitamin tender
