Companies / Healthcare

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Dismay as state blocks low-cost medical aids

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose

12 May 2023 - 17:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products, but the Financial Mail has reported that the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose joins Business Day TV to unpack these low-cost health products and the regulator’s position on what he calls ‘an innovation with little apparent downside.’

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

ROB ROSE: Dismay as state blocks cut-price medical aids

Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans ...
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: NHI not a cure for all SA’s health problems

Barely a day goes by without a new public health crisis
Opinion
4 days ago

Busa asks government to let medical schemes continue under NHI

Presidential adviser calls on all sectors to collaborate to improve health services
National
1 week ago

Medical schemes regulator deepens probe into GEMS vitamin tender

Concern raised about the nature of the contract and the process by which it was awarded by the Government Employees Medical Scheme
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TFG tightens its belt as consumers suffer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
EXPLAINER: Transaction Capital: this is what went ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Q&A: Karpowership ‘not walking away’ despite ...
Companies / Energy
4.
AngloGold Ashanti to move its primary listing out ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Harmony basks in glow of Mponeng and Moab ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Discovery to launch R350 medical aid

Opinion / Editor's Note

EDITORIAL: NHI not a cure for all SA’s health problems

Opinion / Editorials

Busa asks government to let medical schemes continue under NHI

National / Health

Medical schemes regulator deepens probe into GEMS vitamin tender

National / Health

State medical scheme faces court action over courier pharmacy contract

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.