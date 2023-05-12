Watch: Stock picks

Markets

Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig

12 May 2023 - 17:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

A review of the week’s stock performances with Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

