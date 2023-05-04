This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

National / Health

Olive Shisana urges government to speed up new public procurement laws

The presidential adviser called on the private sector, labour and civil society to collaborate with the government to improve SA’s health services

04 May 2023 - 15:50 Tamar Kahn
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special adviser on social policy, Olive Shisana. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special adviser on social policy, Olive Shisana, has urged government to speed up its work on new procurement laws, saying it would help deal with the “policy misalignment” that recently saw state-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac lose a key contract to a rival importing goods from India.

“It would be good if [the government] could expedite the Public Procurement Bill ... and purchase local products even if they come at a premium, because in the end it will benefit the country and the economy,” she told delegates to the second presidential health summit in Boksburg. 

The health department took other government entities by surprise in April, when it awarded a key pneumonia vaccine contract to the local subsidiary of Indian generic manufacturer Cipla, which will import the shots from the Serum Institute of India. Biovac entered into a partnership with Pfizer several years ago to bottle its pneumonia vaccine at its Pinelands facility, and both parties made significant investments, in the expectation that Biovac would supply the state.

The health summits convened by Ramaphosa highlight the importance he has attached to fixing the problems confronting the sector. High unemployment rates means medical scheme membership remains out of reach for most people, leaving the rest largely dependent on the state: only 8.95-million people could afford premiums in 2021, out of a population of about 60-million people, according to the Council for Medical Schemes.

While many uninsured patients pay out of pocket for private sector primary healthcare services such as GP and dentist visits, the majority of the population is wholly dependent on the crumbling public health system to cover their needs.

This week’s meeting aims to revive the work of the first summit, held in October 2018, which concluded with a promise to fix the public health system’s problems by the end of that year and speed up work on National Health Insurance (NHI), the government’s plan for achieving universal health coverage.

NHI aimed to correct the inequities in SA’s two-tier health system, and pool resources so that all South Africans had access quality health services that are free at the point of delivery, said Shisana.

She called on the private sector, labour and civil society to collaborate with the government to improve SA’s health services, saying the government could not do it alone.

Health minister Joe Phaahla acknowledged the problems affecting the quality of care provided in the public healthcare sector, saying the challenges went beyond budget constraints. “Millions of people receive acceptable services in many public health facilities (and) there are even pockets of excellence. But ... these pockets of excellence are drowned out by the negative experiences that people have, he said.

“Many of our public health facilities could perform better if it was not for inefficiency, poor management, neglect of duty due to poor supervision and unfortunately even outright corruption,” he said.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi urged delegates to speed up efforts to improve the quality of the healthcare services available to people who relied on the public sector, particularly those living in townships and informal settlements. Gauteng’s public health services were under tremendous pressure due to the migration of people from both within and without SA, he said.  

