Medical schemes regulator deepens probe into GEMS vitamin tender

Concern raised about the nature of the contract and the process by which it was awarded by the Government Employees Medical Scheme

10 April 2023 - 19:32

SA’s medical scheme regulator has deepened its probe into a multimillion-rand vitamin tender awarded by SA’s biggest medical scheme for civil servants to an Afrocentric subsidiary, with a formal inspection into the matter now under way.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) announced last May that it had initiated an inquiry into the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) in the wake of media reports that it had spent R400m on a multivitamin contract with Activo Health, which is fully owned by Afrocentric...

