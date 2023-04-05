National / Health

State medical scheme faces court action over courier pharmacy contract

Failed bidder Dely Road Courier Pharmacy says the deal contravenes Gems’ procurement rules

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 05:00 Tamar Kahn

A black-owned pharmacy group has taken legal action against SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants, claiming it broke its own tender rules.

At issue is a multimillion-rand contract for courier pharmacy services the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) awarded to a joint venture including an allegedly inexperienced start-up and Afrocentric subsidiary Pharmacy Direct...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.