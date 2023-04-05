Surprise cut in crude output by Opec+ fuels renewed inflation fears
Wednesday, April 5 2023
Europe's energy crisis is not over, so much depends on SA coal exports and resolving Transnet's crisis
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Wierzycka says she couldn’t let go of the asset manager in which she and her family trust still hold 59.9%
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
Campaign launched to keep tourists away lured by fantasies of sex and drugs
A black-owned pharmacy group has taken legal action against SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants, claiming it broke its own tender rules.
At issue is a multimillion-rand contract for courier pharmacy services the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) awarded to a joint venture including an allegedly inexperienced start-up and Afrocentric subsidiary Pharmacy Direct...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
State medical scheme faces court action over courier pharmacy contract
Failed bidder Dely Road Courier Pharmacy says the deal contravenes Gems’ procurement rules
A black-owned pharmacy group has taken legal action against SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants, claiming it broke its own tender rules.
At issue is a multimillion-rand contract for courier pharmacy services the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) awarded to a joint venture including an allegedly inexperienced start-up and Afrocentric subsidiary Pharmacy Direct...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.