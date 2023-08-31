Santam hikes dividend as interim profit surges
Despite robust earnings, SA’s power woes and economic constraints darken the insurer’s forecast
31 August 2023 - 08:33
Santam more than doubled its interim profit and hiked its dividend, but SA’s largest short-term insurer warned that “operating conditions are not expected to improve” in the second half.
“Economic growth and employment levels are expected to remain suppressed in SA, our main market, given structural limitations, in particular electricity supply and transport constraints that place severe pressure on economic activity and investor confidence,” the company said in its results for the six months to end-June...
