Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
The story of the vessel's demise haunts me as I watch South Africa's economic decline, as a consequence of political failings
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says its “risk-based” approach for financial institutions fighting money laundering and terror financing is preferable to additional compliance hurdles as the country begins its journey to escape the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist.
The FATF announced last week that it would add South Africa to its list of jurisdictions subjected to increased monitoring after it found shortcomings in its legislative and enforcement measures aimed at fighting money laundering and terror financing...
Risk-based approach best to beat greylisting, says FSCA
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority not planning extra compliance hurdles in fight against money laundering and terror financing
