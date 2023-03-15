Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Code seeks to establish a unified, transparent and sound legal framework for investment throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area
However, the PSA says it remains resolute on its mandated demand for a 10% increase
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Rubbish piles up, gas supply in jeopardy and trains cancelled as France hit by protests for eighth day
Little focus is on racegoers and punters and their experience of the exhilaration of a big racing day, according to the 4Racing CEO
Cases of illicit trading activity may be reported by both industry and consumer
Santam has agreed to buy MTN SA’s device insurance book for an undisclosed sum.
The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies, with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Santam buys MTN SA’s device insurance book
The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m
Santam has agreed to buy MTN SA’s device insurance book for an undisclosed sum.
The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies, with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.