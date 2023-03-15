Companies / Financial Services

Santam buys MTN SA’s device insurance book

The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m

15 March 2023 - 13:06 Garth Theunissen

Santam has agreed to buy MTN SA’s device insurance book for an undisclosed sum.

The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies, with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m...

