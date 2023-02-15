Companies / Financial Services

Santam expects full-year profits to drop by up to 37%

15 February 2023 - 19:58

SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, expects its profits to fall by as much as 37% in the year to end-December.

Its headline earnings per share, which strip out one-off items, will drop by 17%-37%, mirroring lower underwriting results and investment income...

