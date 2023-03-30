A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
The southern hemisphere isn’t only about sunny climes and dodging gloomy northern winters. As climate change manifests, countries from South Africa to Australia are living through inclement weather on a grand scale, such as biblical-scale floods and sweeping veld fires.
In the second line, behind owners losing their assets and, in the worst cases their lives, are the short-term insurers. Outsurance, whose business straddles the southern Indian Ocean between South Africa and Australia, is a case in point. The company, like other insurers, faced enormous catastrophe claims last year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Outsurance dodges climate catastrophes
The insurer has emerged unscathed from biblical-scale floods in South Africa and Australia, and promises its Irish ambitions will only add to growth prospects
The southern hemisphere isn’t only about sunny climes and dodging gloomy northern winters. As climate change manifests, countries from South Africa to Australia are living through inclement weather on a grand scale, such as biblical-scale floods and sweeping veld fires.
In the second line, behind owners losing their assets and, in the worst cases their lives, are the short-term insurers. Outsurance, whose business straddles the southern Indian Ocean between South Africa and Australia, is a case in point. The company, like other insurers, faced enormous catastrophe claims last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.