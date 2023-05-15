The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, but the rand strengthened as calm returned to the forex markets.
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
The president says SA will continue to honour international agreements and treaties it is a signatory to
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
The affordable housing and memorial parks developer declared no payout despite its strong 2023 results
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
The sentencing comes amid growing tensions between China and the US on a number of fronts
Had a full-strength team been picked for the next three games it could have helped Ireland’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup
Fly us to the moon and let us play among some Gucci Savoy collection luggage pieces
Should the recent sell-off in the rand and local bonds remain at present levels, the Reserve Bank will have to deliver a higher-than-expected interest rate hike and keep the cost of borrowing high for longer, warn analysts.
The rand weakened more than 5% last week because of higher load-shedding stages and US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety alleging that the SA government supplied arms to Russia...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rand and bonds sell-off a red flag for interest rates
Bank may opt for higher-than-expected hike next week and keep cost of borrowing high for longer, warn analysts
Should the recent sell-off in the rand and local bonds remain at present levels, the Reserve Bank will have to deliver a higher-than-expected interest rate hike and keep the cost of borrowing high for longer, warn analysts.
The rand weakened more than 5% last week because of higher load-shedding stages and US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety alleging that the SA government supplied arms to Russia...
