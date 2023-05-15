Markets

Rand and bonds sell-off a red flag for interest rates

Bank may opt for higher-than-expected hike next week and keep cost of borrowing high for longer, warn analysts

15 May 2023 - 05:00 Lindiwe Tsobo and Kabelo Khumalo

Should the recent sell-off in the rand and local bonds remain at present levels, the Reserve Bank will have to deliver a higher-than-expected interest rate hike and keep the cost of borrowing high for longer, warn analysts.

The rand weakened more than 5% last week because of higher load-shedding stages and US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety alleging that the SA government supplied arms to Russia...

