Sibanye drags Gwede Mantashe to court
Miner contests the awarding of a mining right for the Akanani exploration project to a third party
02 May 2024 - 05:00
Sibanye-Stillwater has dragged the department of mineral resources & energy to court in a bid to force the department to grant it a mining right for the promising exploration project President Cyril Ramaphosa once had a stake in.
The imminent legal showdown between the Neal Froneman-led Sibanye and Gwede Mantashe’s department was revealed by the mining house in its annual report, published last week ahead of the AGM later this month...
