World Bank warns more price pain on cards for coal miners

The World Bank expects the price of coal to weaken further in the next two years, adding more pressure for domestic coal exporters, which are already battling Transnet inefficiencies.
The Washington-based lender in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook said prices for Australian and SA coal fell by about 8% in the first quarter of 2024, due to substitution away from coal in the power sector...
