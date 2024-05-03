Home loans of R100bn on verge of distress in high interest rate crunch
Standard Bank becomes second lender after Capitec to flag a rise in customers going into debt review
03 May 2024 - 05:06
SA’s biggest four banks have about R98bn home loans in stage three, the last stage before a loan is deemed to be nonperforming, reflecting the effect of high interest rates on consumers, according to data from the country’s largest lender, Standard Bank.
Standard Bank said the surge in interest rates since November 2021 has put pressure on consumers, especially in repaying variable instalment loans such as mortgages and vehicle asset finance. The prime lending rate has risen 475 basis points (bps) since November 2021 to 11.75%, which is 200bps higher than a few months before the Covid-19 crisis hit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.