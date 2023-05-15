National

SA generals in Moscow for combat-ready tips

Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry

15 May 2023 - 21:05
UPDATED 15 May 2023 - 22:50

Hot on the heels of the diplomatic falling out between Washington and Pretoria, a delegation of the SA military is in Moscow for talks to boost co-operation in attaining mutual combat readiness.

Apart from taking place at the worst possible time in light of the past week’s diplomatic storm over allegations that SA supplied arms to Russia, military analysts have slated the military visit as not very useful for SA...

