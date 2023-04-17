National

Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak’ leadership

The country is entitled to a speedy resolution to the epidemic of crime and corruption, says former finance minister

BL Premium
17 April 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Old Mutual chair and former finance minister Trevor Manuel has made a scathing assessment of the country’s political leadership, saying the time has come for government to get its house in order to resolve myriad challenges facing the country.

In his message to shareholders in the company’s integrated report released on Friday, Manuel said that while the group produced commendable results in 2022, this came despite the negative effect of load-shedding on daily operations, especially at branch level...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.