Five things to watch this week

Sci-fi thriller, Tom Wolfe’s satire of Atlanta society, Jerry Seinfeld madcap comedy, Wim Wenders mini-festival and Cold War queer romance

03 May 2024 - 05:07
by Tymon Smith
Cast members Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Los Angeles, California, the US, April 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI
Dark matter — Apple TV +

A glossy adaptation of the bestselling sci-fi thriller by Blake Crouch, written for television by Crouch and starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Edgerton plays Jason Dessen, a once promising physicist who finds himself watching as others make groundbreaking innovations in his field while he is left teaching college physics. Though he is at least happily married to artist wife, Daniela, and father to their teenage son. Stumbling home one evening from the celebration of his best friend’s prestigious physics prize win, Jason is abducted by a gun-toting masked assailant and wakes up to find himself living in alternative version of his life in which he has chosen the path he always secretly felt he should have, losing his wife and son as a result. Determined to get back to his family, Dessen embarks on a dangerous journey through the dark terrains of quantum physics to save them from himself.

Official trailer.

A Man in Full  — Netflix

David E Kelley adapts Tom Wolfe’s much-hyped novel satirising the class divisions of late 1990s Atlanta society in this star-studded miniseries. Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul and master of his own universe Charlie Croker, whose life of privilege is upended when he is faces the threat of bankruptcy, the scorn of his long-suffering wife Martha (Diane Lane) and a sex scandal involving rape allegations made by a wealthy heiress against a promising young black athlete that may scandalise the city’s high society and add fuel to bringing down Croker’s increasingly shaky empire.

Official trailer.

Unfrosted — Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld directs and stars in this madcap comedy based on the true story of the 1960s breakfast wars between cereal giants Kellogg’s and Post as they raced to beat each other to the development of Pop-Tarts. Featuring an All-Star cast that includes Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant and Christian Slater, it’s a short, sharp and zany entry into the recent genre of product-based biopics that doesn’t take itself too seriously and does what it says on the box.

Official trailer.

Wim Wenders: Kings of the road — Mubi.com

After the success of Wim Wenders’ recent return to form, the Oscar-nominated Perfect Days, Mubi has curated a mini-festival of some of the road-trip films of the acclaimed German director. Highlighting his predilection for wandering as a means of wondering, the films include 1976’s road trip classic Kings of the Road, Tokyo-Ga, a cinematic essay ode to Japanese legend Yasujirō Ozu from 1985, and the Oscar-nominated Cuban music legends documentary Buena Vista Social Club from 1999.

Trailer

Fellow Travellers — Showmax

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey star in this dark, queer-romance-centred, Cold War era political thriller series based on the 2007 book by Thomas Mallon. After a chance encounter in Washington in the 1950s, alight with McCarthy “red scare” and decidedly not gay-friendly, Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Timothy Laughlin (Bailey) embark on a decades-long secret romance that will see them face the challenges of Vietnam, the hedonist 1970s disco era and the Aids crisis of the 1980s.

New eight-part drama series.

