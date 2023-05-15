Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
The Americans have put the country on notice that if it claims being nonaligned it should start behaving that way
UK bank says allocating capital to coal-fired plants could leave private investors ‘stranded’
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Saltzman started the company with his wife Lynette in 1978
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Sunday’s vote is one of the most consequential elections in the country’s history
Had a full-strength team been picked for the next three games it could have helped Ireland’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup
Fly us to the moon and let us play among some Gucci Savoy collection luggage pieces
Diplomacy, any West Wing watcher will tell you, is never what it seems on the surface. The pageantry of the US ambassador telling a local media outlet (News24) that SA provided weapons to Russia would have been well rehearsed.
Teams at the US state department will have done the game theoretic analysis to plot out SA’s response: an “inquiry” to kick into the long grass, much indignation, say of apologies but non-apologies. The objective, it seems to me, was to set the cat among the domestic pigeons to try to get SA’s institutions to take seriously the country’s odd dalliance with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. There is no doubt that something strange happened when the Lady R docked at Simon’s Town...
STUART THEOBALD: We need to take fallout of US allegations seriously
