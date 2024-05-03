JSE lifts ahead of key US jobs data release
A report on Thursday showed fewer US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected
03 May 2024 - 11:12
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as investors awaited key jobs data in the US.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the April jobs report, including nonfarm payrolls (NFP), unemployment rate, and wage inflation figures later on Friday. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the report to show a slowdown in hiring...
