Companies / Financial Services

Morgan Stanley and Frasers settle lawsuit over $1bn margin call

The margin call came two months after the collapse of family office Archegos Capital, in which Morgan Stanley lost $911m

03 May 2024 - 13:08
by Sam Tobin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Morgan Stanley's office building in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
Morgan Stanley's office building in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

London — British retail tycoon Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has withdrawn its London lawsuit against Morgan Stanley over a nearly $1bn margin call, a spokesperson for the Wall Street bank said on Friday.

Frasers had sued Morgan Stanley for about €47m after the bank imposed the margin call — security to cover possible losses — on the retailer’s trading position in German fashion group Hugo Boss in May 2021.

Ashley, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes to be worth $5.1bn, gave evidence at the trial at London’s High Court in February that the demand for collateral left him in “total shock”.

Frasers has dropped its lawsuit before the court gave its ruling, Morgan Stanley said on Friday.

“Frasers Group Plc and Mr Michael Ashley have both withdrawn their claims against Morgan Stanley on terms which do not involve any payment of monies by any party to any other,” a spokesperson for the bank said in a statement.

“Frasers, Mr Ashley and Morgan Stanley confirm that the disputes between them are therefore resolved.”

Frasers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s lawyers had argued the bank changed the purpose of its $915m margin call after discovering Frasers stood behind trades held by its client, Saxo Bank.

Frasers alleged Morgan Stanley’s staff saw Ashley as an “upstart” and used the margin call to force trades held by off its books partly out of snobbery.

Morgan Stanley, however, said it had no contractual relationship with Frasers, only with Saxo, and argued the margin call was designed to ensure it was properly protected from exposure to stock market bets.

The margin call came two months after the collapse of family office Archegos Capital, in which Morgan Stanley lost $911m.

Saxo and Frasers had settled their case separately before the trial. 

Reuters

BlackRock backs SA’s working-age population to give it an edge

Demographic gives competitive advantage over fellow G20 members grappling with shrinking populations
Economy
1 week ago

Morgan Stanley says dollar likely to remain top global currency

Greenback’s global influence remains strong despite rise of China’s yuan
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sibanye drags Gwede Mantashe to court
Companies / Mining
2.
Home loans of R100bn on verge of distress in high ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
ArcelorMittal prepares for final decision on ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
BHP responds to critics as senior execs head to SA
Companies / Mining
5.
Stefanutti Stocks turnaround labours on
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

China International Capital slashes brokers’ pay

Companies / Financial Services

Quilter lifts AUM 5% in March quarter as inflows improve

Companies / Financial Services

Sberbank’s $8bn payout boosts Kremlin coffers

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.