ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: SA is collateral damage in Russia’s civilisational war

Pretoria has almost no moral authority or power to make a difference in geostrategic shifts

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 05:00

A week or so after the story broke there remains little else to say in the way of facts and day-to-day reportage about allegations that SA sold military hardware to the Russians. Some clarity and more facts may appear once there is a clearing in the dense fog of war. 

Nonetheless, the commentary about SA picking a side in the Russia-Ukraine war have been fascinating, and unsurprisingly messy and predictable. It’s all over the media … From it all, it seems that SA has become collateral damage in a European civilisational conflict.  ..

BL Premium

