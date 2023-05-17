Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: A Simon’s Town torpedo aimed at US trade

Business needs to plan for a possible ice age in South Africa’s relations with Washington

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 06:00

So what now? South Africa’s decision to abandon its nonpartisan stance and side with Russia, which has attacked Ukraine and laid siege to its neighbour for 15 months, displacing civilians and visiting hardship on millions across the world through food price increases, would not matter so much if it did not have such huge implications for our economy and international relations.

The key issue for business is working out what happens next and how individual companies navigate the uncertainty ahead...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.