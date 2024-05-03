Economy

‘BLIP OF POSITIVITY’

April car sales upturn confounds the doomsayers

After eight successive months of falling numbers, new-vehicle sales pick up in April

BL Premium
03 May 2024 - 05:00
by David Furlonger

A 2.2% year-on-year increase in April new-vehicle sales has confounded doomsayers who had predicted another dismal market performance.

After eight successive months of falling sales, most notably an 11.8% drop in March, there was general pessimism about April’s figures...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.