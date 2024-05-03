‘BLIP OF POSITIVITY’
April car sales upturn confounds the doomsayers
After eight successive months of falling numbers, new-vehicle sales pick up in April
03 May 2024 - 05:00
A 2.2% year-on-year increase in April new-vehicle sales has confounded doomsayers who had predicted another dismal market performance.
After eight successive months of falling sales, most notably an 11.8% drop in March, there was general pessimism about April’s figures...
