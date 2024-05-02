BHP responds to critics as senior execs head to SA
Australian mining group says in ‘clarification statement’ that its offer for Anglo is not a vote of no-confidence in SA
02 May 2024 - 21:48
Australian mining group BHP moved on Thursday to counter perceptions that its bid for Anglo American reflected a negative view on SA, saying that its proposed bid structure “does not reflect a view of SA as an investment destination” and that SA would benefit from having Anglo Platinum (Amplats) and Kumba Iron Ore as independent listed companies.
The Melbourne-based group, which has proposed an all-share merger that would require Anglo first to unbundle its stakes in Kumba and Amplats, said it attached great importance to creating value for society and communities...
