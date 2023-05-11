National

Talks between SA and US over Russia collapse

US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 15:13 Thando Maeko

Talks between SA and the US to resolve an impasse over Pretoria’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have come to naught, with Washington accusing SA of materially aiding Russia war efforts.

This has forced the government to go back to the drawing board in order to avoid souring trade ties with the US worth R400bn. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.