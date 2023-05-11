Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
A ‘tame’ Russian concert across the Narva River signals a potential escalation in wartime tensions, posing a risk to Nato’s eastern front in Estonia
US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
Profit dropped as the company’s capital spending jumped 93%, excluding the effect of hyperinflation in Ethiopia
The country’s mining and manufacturing sectors continue to face uphill battles with ongoing blackouts, despite a slight output improvement due to eased load-shedding in March
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The Ming Pao newspaper says from Sunday it will scrap the comic strip by Wong Kei-kwan, which has been running for 40 years
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
Talks between SA and the US to resolve an impasse over Pretoria’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have come to naught, with Washington accusing SA of materially aiding Russia war efforts.
This has forced the government to go back to the drawing board in order to avoid souring trade ties with the US worth R400bn. ..
Talks between SA and US over Russia collapse
Talks between SA and the US to resolve an impasse over Pretoria’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have come to naught, with Washington accusing SA of materially aiding Russia war efforts.
This has forced the government to go back to the drawing board in order to avoid souring trade ties with the US worth R400bn. ..
