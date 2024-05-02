ANC orders Jacob Zuma to attend disciplinary hearing
Zuma tops the MK party’s list to parliament, which is also a contravention of the ANC’s constitution
02 May 2024 - 15:31
The ANC has served its former president and now leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Jacob Zuma, with a notice to appear before a disciplinary hearing for contravening party rules.
Zuma is technically still a member of the ANC although he was suspended from the party in January, after he announced his support of the MK party in December. ..
