Politics

ANC orders Jacob Zuma to attend disciplinary hearing

Zuma tops the MK party’s list to parliament, which is also a contravention of the ANC’s constitution

BL Premium
02 May 2024 - 15:31
by Thando Maeko

The ANC has served its former president and now leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Jacob Zuma, with a notice to appear before a disciplinary hearing for contravening party rules. 

Zuma is technically still a member of the ANC although he was suspended from the party in January, after he announced his support of the MK party in December. ..

