It’s more mental than physical, says Pirates coach Riveiro

Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates coach. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
At this stage of the season, when games are coming thick and fast, mental strength is helping Orlando Pirates maintain their form more than their physical attributes.
So said Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to media at the club’s training base at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday where the Buccaneers were preparing for the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Pirates go into the clash in great form, having won four successive league matches and a quarterfinal tie against AmaZulu, scoring 18 goals and conceding only three.
But what may give Pirates an edge on Saturday is their cup form since the arrival of Riveiro at the beginning of last season.
The Spaniard has lost only one match — a quarterfinal tie against Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout — as he won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and defended the MTN8 early this season.
The good run of form by Pirates started with their 7-1 Premier Soccer League home demolition of Golden Arrows in early April, a 4-2 win over AmaZulu in the cup’s last eight and three league victories over AmaZulu (1-0), Royal AM (4-0) and on Wednesday Cape Town City (2-0).
“We don’t think about how difficult [the programme] is,” said Riveiro of the number of matches played at this stage of the season.
“It is what it is. The schedule is not in our control. What is in our control is the use of our resources to make sure the players are ready to compete every two or three days and that’s what we do.
“The club is helping us have good camps, good trips, good nutrition and to rest as well as possible to make sure the players can compete.”
Riveiro said there is little time for coaches to train players, and Pirates’ winning ways help lift the players’ spirits before and during matches.
“As coaches, we would like to have four or five days to prepare for every game, but we understand that now it’s not possible. We have to use our capacity to design a strategy for players to rest as well as possible and for us to try to show the players the game we think is going to be played on Saturday.
“That’s what we do, we don’t waste time thinking about how easy or difficult it is. For the players, I think they like to compete more than anything else. So it’s a mental thing, and now we’re getting good results and that helps us not feel tired or exhausted after the games. Sometimes it’s more mental than physical.”
Riveiro said Bucs’ form doesn’t give them licence to think Saturday’s match will be easy.
“We know how difficult it is to win a cup match. Because of that there’s no room for complacency. We know the game is going to be difficult. The players know and with the respect we have for the opponents, for sure we’re going to find a way to perform at our best.”
It’s more mental than physical, says Pirates coach Riveiro
Victories give players the confidence and energy to tackle challenges, he says
At this stage of the season, when games are coming thick and fast, mental strength is helping Orlando Pirates maintain their form more than their physical attributes.
So said Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to media at the club’s training base at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday where the Buccaneers were preparing for the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Pirates go into the clash in great form, having won four successive league matches and a quarterfinal tie against AmaZulu, scoring 18 goals and conceding only three.
But what may give Pirates an edge on Saturday is their cup form since the arrival of Riveiro at the beginning of last season.
The Spaniard has lost only one match — a quarterfinal tie against Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout — as he won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and defended the MTN8 early this season.
The good run of form by Pirates started with their 7-1 Premier Soccer League home demolition of Golden Arrows in early April, a 4-2 win over AmaZulu in the cup’s last eight and three league victories over AmaZulu (1-0), Royal AM (4-0) and on Wednesday Cape Town City (2-0).
“We don’t think about how difficult [the programme] is,” said Riveiro of the number of matches played at this stage of the season.
“It is what it is. The schedule is not in our control. What is in our control is the use of our resources to make sure the players are ready to compete every two or three days and that’s what we do.
“The club is helping us have good camps, good trips, good nutrition and to rest as well as possible to make sure the players can compete.”
Riveiro said there is little time for coaches to train players, and Pirates’ winning ways help lift the players’ spirits before and during matches.
“As coaches, we would like to have four or five days to prepare for every game, but we understand that now it’s not possible. We have to use our capacity to design a strategy for players to rest as well as possible and for us to try to show the players the game we think is going to be played on Saturday.
“That’s what we do, we don’t waste time thinking about how easy or difficult it is. For the players, I think they like to compete more than anything else. So it’s a mental thing, and now we’re getting good results and that helps us not feel tired or exhausted after the games. Sometimes it’s more mental than physical.”
Riveiro said Bucs’ form doesn’t give them licence to think Saturday’s match will be easy.
“We know how difficult it is to win a cup match. Because of that there’s no room for complacency. We know the game is going to be difficult. The players know and with the respect we have for the opponents, for sure we’re going to find a way to perform at our best.”
Premier League clubs vote in favour of spending cap
Pirates smash Royal to stay in race for second place
Man City bags win over Forest to keep heat on Arsenal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mabasa and Mofokeng shine as Pirates sink Cape Town City
Spurs hit with double injury blow
Premier League clubs vote in favour of spending cap
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.