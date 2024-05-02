Economic activity is looking up in the new quarter
Rebound in April 'likely to be the result of a full month of no load-shedding'
02 May 2024 - 15:53
Economic activity in SA’s manufacturing sector lifted in April, an early indication that the economy got off to a good start in the second quarter of 2024.
However, as the likelihood of interest rate cuts during the latter part of the year has become more uncertain and the threat of load-shedding during winter remains, expectations of sustained improvement remains muted...
