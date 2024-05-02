World / Africa

Nigeria on verge of approving delayed ExxonMobil-Seplat deal

Asset sale of Africa’s largest oil exporter has awaited regulator’s approval since 2022

02 May 2024 - 17:47
by Camillus Eboh and Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Abuja/Lagos — ExxonMobil’s Nigerian petroleum assets sale to Nigeria’s Seplat could be approved in less than two weeks, the country’s oil regulator said on Thursday.

The $1.28bn sale in Africa’s largest oil exporter has awaited regulator approval since 2022.

Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), said the parties involved would be invited to a meeting on Friday.

“Subject to the outcome of the meeting, consent ... could be given in less than two weeks from the date of the meeting,” he said.

NUPRC would give the companies two mutually exclusive options that, if accepted, would permit approval of the deal, he said.

He did not spell out what these options were but said the law requires money to be set aside for decommissioning, host community development and environmental remediation.

“As a commission, we don’t want our nation to carry unwarranted financial burdens arising from the operations of the assets over time by the divesting entities.”

A spokesperson for Seplat declined to comment. An Exxon spokesperson did not immediately comment.

Observers said approving the deal would bring much needed investment into Nigeria’s petroleum sector. While it is pending, there is little incentive to put money into the assets, which means production will gradually decline.

Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari initially consented to the transaction, but withdrew that consent days later after the oil regulator refused to sign off on it.

President Bola Tinubu, who took office last year, has made attracting investment a key priority.

Reuters

African institutions ‘unable to respond to violent extremism’

Leaders at security summit in Nigeria call for revamp of bodies fighting groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda in region
World
1 week ago

Nigeria triples electricity tariff for bigger consumers

The hike affects 15% of population consuming most of the country’s power supply
World
4 weeks ago

Nigeria central bank hikes benchmark rate 200 bps

Economist expects further tightening to curb inflation
World
1 month ago

Nigeria to merge, scrap government agencies to trim costs

President has embarked on the boldest economic reform programme in decades
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Blinken meets Netanyahu, presses Hamas to accept ...
World
2.
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants
World
3.
Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop ...
World / Africa
4.
Fed stands pat on rates as it remains wary of ...
World / Americas
5.
Dutch to cap numbers at World War 2 event for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit

Companies / Energy

Shell is leaving Nigeria on a dirty note as new oil spill hits

Companies / Energy

SIMON NICHOLAS: Africa’s LNG projects threatened by global wave of new capacity

Opinion

Investors push Equinor to align strategy with climate goal

Companies

Costs main bar to use of sustainable aviation fuel, ExxonMobil executive says

Companies

Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36bn profit

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.