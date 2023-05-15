TONY LEON: Ramaphosa’s game of bluff despite the mirror behind him

JSE little changed along with global peers
Shambolic and dated infrastructure a further hindrance to progress
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Court rules insurer’s arguments stand no prospect of success on appeal
The deal is expected to deepen integration and enable seamless access to securities across the continent
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Opposition is dismayed as candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu was shown to be leading in pre-election surveys
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
In this edited extract from ‘Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty’, Michael Cardo reflects on the multifaceted legacy of mining titan Harry Oppenheimer
British statesman Roy Jenkins wrote of the life and career of French soldier-leader Charles de Gaulle that “compared with his companions on the world stage [De Gaulle] had mostly to play a poor hand from a weak seat”, adding that “he behaved in a way which, seeking grandeur, invited ridicule, yet always escaped it. He was a frog that puffed itself up but instead of bursting became almost as big as it wanted to be”.
More than 50 years after De Gaulle’s death his political shadow and strategic architecture still shade France and Europe, no mean accomplishment for someone who — from the obscurity of his prior deputy ministry, by his own will and sense of ingrained grandeur — set himself up in exile in London in 1940 as the leader of the Free French. After the war he managed to insert France — defeated and occupied for most of the war by the Nazis — into the very centre of European and world affairs, a place it still occupies today. ..
TONY LEON: Ramaphosa’s game of bluff despite the mirror behind him
Diplomatic crisis over support for Russia arose from government’s contortions to avoid its own principles
