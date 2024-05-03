Stefanutti Stocks turnaround labours on
The construction group is in its fifth year of a restructuring plan
03 May 2024 - 05:00
The clock is ticking to see whether the management of construction group Stefanutti Stocks can successfully stage a turnaround of the struggling operation as it paces through the fifth year of its restructuring plan.
The risk of not successfully implementing the restructuring plan and repaying its lenders as agreed may pose challenges to the group, whose liabilities continue to exceed its assets, representing technical insolvency...
