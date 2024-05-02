SA continues to attract foreign investment, report finds
FDI inflows show perceptions of the country are not as dismal as widely believed, says PwC
02 May 2024 - 05:00
SA has continued to receive a steady stream of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows over the past decade, despite its myriad challenges.
And in 2023 SA received net inflow of almost R100bn, equivalent to 1.4% of GDP, PwC notes in its fourth SA Economic Outlook report, which finds that non-residents on average maintain a “moderately positive” view of public governance and the business ecosystem in the country...
