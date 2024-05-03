Investors hedge against possible ANC-EFF coalition
Market reaction to coalition would result in a substantial risk premium that is likely to reflect in rand and capital outflows
03 May 2024 - 05:00
Asset allocators are hedging against a potential EFF-ANC coalition after the election, fearing that a partnership between the two parties could result in capital outflows.
Jason Swartz, portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG), said asset managers and investors were on edge and eager to see what policy shifts the SA elections could usher in. These shifts could have a notable influence on the market’s risk and return dynamics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.