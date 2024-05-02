National

Joburg on path of recovery and restoration, says mayor

Kabelo Gwamanda paints rosy picture of coalition government’s achievements during his state of the city address

02 May 2024 - 17:08
by Luyolo Mkentane

A few weeks before a watershed provincial and national election, Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Thursday sought to paint a rosy picture of his coalition government's achievements during his state of the city address (Soca).

While acknowledging the socioeconomic challenges bedevilling SA’s economic and financial hub, he harped on some some key successes of the unity government running the city...

