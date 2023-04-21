Business Day TV spoke to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Coronation Fund Managers, which is in the middle of a tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars), has warned shareholders not to expect a dividend when it releases half-year results in May, as profit is expected to plummet.
The Cape Town-based asset manager said in a trading update on Friday that fund management earnings per share (FMEPS) are expected to fall between 110%-120% in the six months to end-March resulting in a loss of between 21.5 to 43c per share. Fund management earnings are used to measure operating financial performance, excluding the net mark-to-market impact of unrealised fair value gains and losses and related foreign exchange impacts on invested assets...
Coronation warns of more than 100% earnings drop
The effect of a tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service will weigh on earnings
