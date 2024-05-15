Boost for Asian stocks as most his 15-month high

A man passes by an electronic screen displaying Japan’s Nikkei share average. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Singapore — Asian stocks rose on Wednesday while the dollar drifted lower as traders weighed mixed US producer price data and braced for the crucial consumer price report later in the day that is likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s near-term policy path.
European bourses also looked set for a higher open, with Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.28%, German DAX futures 0.29% higher and FTSE futures 0.45% advanced.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.65%, scaling a fresh 15-month high and taking its gains to 4% so far in May. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.58%.
Data overnight showed US producer prices increased more than expected in April, indicating that inflation remained stubbornly high early in the second quarter.
Fed chair Jerome Powell called the PPI data “mixed” rather than “hot” because prior data was revised lower. That, along with Powell’s comments reassuring investors that the US central bank’s next move was unlikely to be a hike, lifted sentiment.
Investors have had to dial back their expectations of US rate cuts in 2024 due to sticky inflation. They are now pricing in 43 basis points of easing this year, compared with 150 bps of easing anticipated at the start of 2024.
“Market anticipation of rate cuts has been building recently based on weaker-than-expected US labour market data, but if prices don’t follow suit, then rate-cut hopes will be dashed,” said Ryan Brandham, head of global capital markets, North America at Validus Risk Management.
All eyes are now on Wednesday’s US consumer prices report at 12.30pm GMT, which is expected to show CPI rose 0.3% month on month in April, down from 0.4% growth the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.
Powell reiterated his message of caution over rate cut expectations although the Fed chief, along with Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester, poured cold water over any rate hike thoughts, ING economists said.
“That doesn’t necessarily sound like someone who is expecting a great CPI number today.”
The Nasdaq scored a record closing-high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 and the Dow also rose, boosted by Powell's comments.
Retail investor darlings GameStop and AMC soared overnight, as posts from “Roaring Kitty” Keith Gill raised chatter about the return of the central figure behind the 2021 meme stock frenzy.
In China, stocks eased with the blue-chip index down 0.27%, weighed down by US fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.
US President Joe Biden unveiled a bundle of steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports including electric vehicles, computer chips and medical products.
In the currency market, the dollar was on the back foot as traders remained hesitant to make moves ahead of the CPI report, with the euro touching a fresh one-month high of $1.0828.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, was last at 104.97. The yen was last at ¥156.29/$, having touched a two-week low of 156.80 on Tuesday, with traders wary of another bout of interventions from Japanese authorities.
The yen touched a 34-year low of ¥160.245/$ on April 29, triggering rounds of aggressive yen-buying that traders and analysts suspect was the work of the Bank of Japan and Japanese finance ministry.
In commodities, oil prices edged higher as large wildfires were threatening Canada’s oil sands and as the market expected US crude oil and petrol inventories to show a drawdown later in the day.
US crude was up 0.68% at $78.55 per barrel and Brent was at $82.87 per barrel, up 0.59%.
Boost for Asian stocks as most his 15-month high
Meanwhile, overnight data showed US producer prices increased more than expected in April
Singapore — Asian stocks rose on Wednesday while the dollar drifted lower as traders weighed mixed US producer price data and braced for the crucial consumer price report later in the day that is likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s near-term policy path.
European bourses also looked set for a higher open, with Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.28%, German DAX futures 0.29% higher and FTSE futures 0.45% advanced.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.65%, scaling a fresh 15-month high and taking its gains to 4% so far in May. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.58%.
Data overnight showed US producer prices increased more than expected in April, indicating that inflation remained stubbornly high early in the second quarter.
Fed chair Jerome Powell called the PPI data “mixed” rather than “hot” because prior data was revised lower. That, along with Powell’s comments reassuring investors that the US central bank’s next move was unlikely to be a hike, lifted sentiment.
Investors have had to dial back their expectations of US rate cuts in 2024 due to sticky inflation. They are now pricing in 43 basis points of easing this year, compared with 150 bps of easing anticipated at the start of 2024.
“Market anticipation of rate cuts has been building recently based on weaker-than-expected US labour market data, but if prices don’t follow suit, then rate-cut hopes will be dashed,” said Ryan Brandham, head of global capital markets, North America at Validus Risk Management.
All eyes are now on Wednesday’s US consumer prices report at 12.30pm GMT, which is expected to show CPI rose 0.3% month on month in April, down from 0.4% growth the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.
Powell reiterated his message of caution over rate cut expectations although the Fed chief, along with Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester, poured cold water over any rate hike thoughts, ING economists said.
“That doesn’t necessarily sound like someone who is expecting a great CPI number today.”
The Nasdaq scored a record closing-high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 and the Dow also rose, boosted by Powell's comments.
Retail investor darlings GameStop and AMC soared overnight, as posts from “Roaring Kitty” Keith Gill raised chatter about the return of the central figure behind the 2021 meme stock frenzy.
In China, stocks eased with the blue-chip index down 0.27%, weighed down by US fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.
US President Joe Biden unveiled a bundle of steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports including electric vehicles, computer chips and medical products.
In the currency market, the dollar was on the back foot as traders remained hesitant to make moves ahead of the CPI report, with the euro touching a fresh one-month high of $1.0828.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, was last at 104.97. The yen was last at ¥156.29/$, having touched a two-week low of 156.80 on Tuesday, with traders wary of another bout of interventions from Japanese authorities.
The yen touched a 34-year low of ¥160.245/$ on April 29, triggering rounds of aggressive yen-buying that traders and analysts suspect was the work of the Bank of Japan and Japanese finance ministry.
In commodities, oil prices edged higher as large wildfires were threatening Canada’s oil sands and as the market expected US crude oil and petrol inventories to show a drawdown later in the day.
US crude was up 0.68% at $78.55 per barrel and Brent was at $82.87 per barrel, up 0.59%.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,356.64/oz.
Reuters
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with investors eyeing US inflation numbers
WATCH: The fight to disrupt SA’s foreign exchange industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold prices hold still as investors eye US inflation data
Oil prices rise as US summer driving season approaches
WATCH: Stock picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.