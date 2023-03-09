Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
It’s what you might describe as a bad day: opening a message from your lawyer and discovering that not only isn’t your tax all sorted as you’d thought, but that your bill may actually be as much as R900m.
Yet on February 7, this is what happened to South Africa’s third-largest investment firm, which manages R602bn on behalf of thousands of clients — many of them pensioners — and does business under the motto “trust is earned”...
Kieswetter hooks Coronation: Why this matters for business in SA
The Supreme Court of Appeal has handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines of all other companies with offshore operations. What are the odds Coronation can get this overturned at the Constitutional Court?
