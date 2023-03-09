Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa's third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever 'renewable grand prix' in Sub-Saharan Africa
If you’re a company whose share price is less than a third of where it was seven years ago and you’re facing a R900m tax bill, you’d welcome the opportunity to speak to shareholders at your AGM, right?
And yet Coronation Fund Managers — the third-largest fund manager in the country, which manages the pensions of thousands of South Africans and knows a thing or two about markets — scheduled its annual meeting for 2pm on Wednesday February 22. To most people in the financial community, this would have triggered a few bells, as it was precisely the time that finance minister Enoch Godongwana stood up to present his annual budget. ..
Pick Enoch or us: Inside Coronation’s speak-no-evil AGM
Not only did the fund manager schedule its virtual AGM at exactly the same time as the budget speech, but shareholders were limited to submitting questions by text only. The event, they say, fell short of the requirements of the Companies Act
