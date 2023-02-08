Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Forensic investigation to be done into who leaked possible sponsorship deal
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Internal combustion engine vehicle sales declined by 7% in a growing shift to electric power
The share price of Coronation Fund Managers slumped after the asset manager said it would probably suspend interim dividends after a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling ordered it to pay additional taxes related to profits earned by its offshore operations.
The Cape Town-headquartered firm’s share price dropped as much as 11.8%, the steepest intraday fall since April 2020, before closing 11.05% down at R31.80. The loss came after Coronation issued a statement saying it had lost an appeal by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over a tax dispute going back to 2012, which centred on whether the profits of its Irish subsidiary should have been included in the taxable income of the group’s SA holding company...
Coronation dividend unlikely after court rules it must pay hefty tax bill
The fund manager says it is unlikely to declare an interim dividend
