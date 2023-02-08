Companies / Financial Services

Coronation dividend unlikely after court rules it must pay hefty tax bill

The fund manager says it is unlikely to declare an interim dividend

08 February 2023 - 19:11 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 08 February 2023 - 22:50

The share price of Coronation Fund Managers slumped after the asset manager said it would probably suspend interim dividends after a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling ordered it to pay additional taxes related to profits earned by its offshore operations.

The Cape Town-headquartered firm’s share price dropped as much as 11.8%, the steepest intraday fall since April 2020, before closing 11.05% down at R31.80. The loss came after Coronation issued a statement saying it had lost an appeal by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over a tax dispute going back to 2012, which centred on whether the profits of its Irish subsidiary should have been included in the taxable income of the group’s SA holding company...

