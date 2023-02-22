The government will provide Eskom with three annual advances totalling R184bn to the end of March 2026 to repay maturing debt and cover interest costs
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
The debt relief is to be used to restructure the utility and ensure it can make the necessary investments to lessen the crippling load-shedding
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Market shrugs off lender’s lower-than-expected guidance for net interest margin and cheers final dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Colin Coleman, Lumkile Mondi, Peter A
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The US was the main source of visitors during the year, followed by Uganda, Britain and Tanzania.
The flyhalf was released at Loftus but has used the move to revive his career with eye-catching performances
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
Coronation sets aside R800m-R900m for dispute with Sars
Asset manager is making the provision in the event it may have to pay tax of as much as 70% of the R1.281bn in profit it reported in its most recent financial year
Coronation Fund Managers faces an additional tax bill that equates to as much as 70% of its annual profit.
The Cape Town-based asset manager said on Wednesday it will raise provisions of between R800m and R900m to cover the cost of a tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) relating to earnings from its offshore operations dating back to 2012. The amount is as much as 70% of the R1.281bn profit Coronation reported for the year to end-September 2022...
