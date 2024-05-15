I am just back from 10 days in London indulging my hobby of watching the Brits and their preoccupations, namely booze and fags, the royal family, the National Health Service (NHS) and migration — the order of importance varying like the weather.
LETTER: Think twice about moving to the UK
It’s not just tax regime changes that make the prospect unattractive
Your article about the new tax arrangements for UK non-domiciles (“Proposed UK tax changes will hit SA expats planning to emigrate”, May 14) might spark interest in moving to the UK.
I am just back from 10 days in London indulging my hobby of watching the Brits and their preoccupations, namely booze and fags, the royal family, the National Health Service (NHS) and migration — the order of importance varying like the weather.
The Conservatives got slaughtered in the recent local elections, which added a good deal of speculation about what an inevitable Labour government might do differently. Labour are saying as little as possible in case someone reminds them.
David Cameron, the foreign secretary, strides the world trying to prevent World War 3, while the prime minister stays at home desperately trying to deport someone (anyone) to Rwanda to show his “stop the boats strategy” against illegal migrants is working, which it patently isn’t.
Meanwhile the NHS and carers for the elderly are chronically understaffed while migrants who are banned from working sit about in hotels paid for by the taxpayer. Travel in London, unlike zipping around Johannesburg, was a whole new ball game thanks to a train drivers’ strike. To find your Tube station closed when you’re in a hurry, finding alternatives is a feat of patience and website savvy.
According to a recent survey the British are the least healthy Europeans, so a new wonder drug that reduces obesity is the talk of the town. Whether it weans them off their diet of junk food remains to be seen. Eating out is not for the budget conscious. A meal with a glass of wine in a half-decent restaurant with 20% VAT and 15% service can set you back £50, or R1,150. Anyone feeling hungry?
Bernard Benson
Parklands
