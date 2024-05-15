JSE improves before release of consumer inflation data in US
US CPI data may create some volatility on Wednesday afternoon
15 May 2024 - 10:33
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its peers mixed as investors awaited US consumer inflation numbers.
Data released on Tuesday showed the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.5% in April, above the market expectation of 0.3%. However, concern about inflation was partially mitigated by a revised 0.1% decline in March...
