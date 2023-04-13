PSG Konsult to deploy R2bn war chest for more share buybacks

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
The permit system is due to lapse at the end of June, which means 178,000 ZEP holders and their families could become illegal foreigners
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Pentagon says suspect Jack Teixeira’s leaks were a ‘deliberate, criminal act’
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
PSG Konsult plans to use its more than R2bn war chest to buy back more shares and maintain its attractive dividend distribution as it continues to shun acquisitions in favour of organic growth.
The investment and insurance holding company said in its annual results on Thursday cash and cash equivalents, including money market investments, jumped 18% to more than R2bn in the year to end-February. That will allow it to continue buying back shares as part of its capital optimisation strategy while maintaining a high dividend payout ratio, which the group’s board has raised to 60% from 46% in the latest financial year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PSG Konsult to deploy R2bn war chest for more share buybacks
CEO Francois Gouws says the group will maintain its high dividend payout but share buybacks are also on the cards as it shuns acquisitive growth
PSG Konsult plans to use its more than R2bn war chest to buy back more shares and maintain its attractive dividend distribution as it continues to shun acquisitions in favour of organic growth.
The investment and insurance holding company said in its annual results on Thursday cash and cash equivalents, including money market investments, jumped 18% to more than R2bn in the year to end-February. That will allow it to continue buying back shares as part of its capital optimisation strategy while maintaining a high dividend payout ratio, which the group’s board has raised to 60% from 46% in the latest financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.