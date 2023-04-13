Companies / Financial Services

PSG Konsult to deploy R2bn war chest for more share buybacks

CEO Francois Gouws says the group will maintain its high dividend payout but share buybacks are also on the cards as it shuns acquisitive growth

13 April 2023 - 12:52 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 13 April 2023 - 23:00

PSG Konsult plans to use its more than R2bn war chest to buy back more shares and maintain its attractive dividend distribution as it continues to shun acquisitions in favour of organic growth.

The investment and insurance holding company said in its annual results on Thursday cash and cash equivalents, including money market investments, jumped 18% to more than R2bn in the year to end-February. That will allow it to continue buying back shares as part of its capital optimisation strategy while maintaining a high dividend payout ratio, which the group’s board has raised to 60% from 46% in the latest financial year...

