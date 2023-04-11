Companies / Financial Services

FNB aims for 1,000-strong financial adviser force

Part of plan to turn private bankers into aides providing a more holistic service to high-end customers

11 April 2023 - 19:13 Garth Theunissen

FNB plans to expand its financial adviser footprint by more than half over the next three years as it leverages its extensive retail banking presence to cross-sell more insurance and investment-related products.

The retail banking unit of JSE-listed FirstRand has about 650 tied financial advisers on its payroll who help customers with everything from investment and insurance advice to optimally structuring their lending and using budgeting tools for personal finance purposes...

