Companies / Financial Services

SA banks facing slow burn with higher interest rates

Analysts say rises in credit costs since November 2021 may spark higher credit impairments

BL Premium
10 April 2023 - 19:16 Garth Theunissen

The majority of SA bank shares had stellar runs in 2022. Emerging relatively unscathed from the Covid-19 pandemic, they benefited from the endowment effect of steadily rising interest rates, which translated into higher loan repayments that enhanced their earnings.

That saw the JSE banks index rise 11.7% in 2022 and 17.7% on a total returns basis, which factors in dividends as well as capital appreciation of the share. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.