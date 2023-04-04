Companies / Financial Services

Investec to merge its UK Wealth & Investment unit with Rathbones Group

Investec will retain a 41.25% shareholding in the combined entity, but its voting rights will be limited to 29.9%

BL Premium
04 April 2023 - 11:29 Garth Theunissen

Investec has struck a deal to combine its UK Wealth & Investment business with Rathbones Group to create what it says will be a leading discretionary wealth manager in that market.

The boards of the two companies have entered into a definitive agreement to conclude an all-share combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and Rathbones to create a leading UK discretionary wealth manager with about £100bn in funds under management and administration (FUMA). Investec said in its statement announcing the deal on Tuesday that it will help deliver the scale necessary for future growth...

