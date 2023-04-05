Companies / Financial Services

Magda Wierzycka admits ruffling feathers at Sygnia

Wierzycka, whose family trust holds 59.9% of Sygnia, is set to take back the company’s reins on May 1

05 April 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Sygnia co-founder Magda Wierzycka admits she “ruffled feathers” at the asset manager in which she and her family are majority shareholders after her unexpected return as executive chair less than two years ago led to a spate of resignations.

“With me coming back, invariably I was going to ruffle feathers,” Wierzycka told Business Day in an interview from London, where she spends six months of the year. “Invariably, I came in there and said ‘guys this isn’t working for me and it’s not working on multiple fronts’.”..

