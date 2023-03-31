Outsurance to boost its investment in Aussie insurer Youi

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Short-term insurer Outsurance has struck a deal to boost its ownership of its Australian business Youi Holdings by up to an additional 5.3%.
The group advised shareholders on Friday that Outsurance Holdings, the subsidiary in which the group has an 89.7% stake, had entered into an agreement with a co-founder Willem Roos that will see it acquire half his shareholding, which represents 2.65% in Youi, for A$36m (R427.5m). Outsurance retains an option to acquire a further 2.65% in Youi by end-October 2023...
