Outsurance to boost its investment in Aussie insurer Youi

The group aims to buy out the 5.3% stake in its Australian insurer Youi, which is currently held by co-founder Willem Roos

31 March 2023 - 18:20 Garth Theunissen

Short-term insurer Outsurance has struck a deal to boost its ownership of its Australian business Youi Holdings by up to an additional 5.3%.

The group advised shareholders on Friday that Outsurance Holdings, the subsidiary in which the group has an 89.7% stake, had entered into an agreement with a co-founder Willem Roos that will see it acquire half his shareholding, which represents 2.65% in Youi, for A$36m (R427.5m). Outsurance retains an option to acquire a further 2.65% in Youi by end-October 2023...

