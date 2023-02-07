Companies / Financial Services

CEO of Outsurance’s insurance business in Australia to retire

Hugo Schreuder will step down after 15 years at the helm

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 07:54 Nico Gous

The founding CEO of Outsurance’s short-term insurer in Australia, Youi, will retire in June.

Hugo Schreuder will step down after 15 years at the helm of the company in which Outsurance owns a 89.9% stake and generated just more than one-fifth of Outsurance’s operating profit in 2022...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.